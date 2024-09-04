The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Williams’ sick Jordans, inside-joke fit slay WNBA look (PHOTO)

While the Seattle Storm power forward enjoyed her time in France, it appears she missed one of her favorite American sitcoms.

Gabby Williams (France) controls the Ball during the Women™s Basketball Quarterfinal match between Germany and France on Day 12 of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris 2024 at Pierre Mauroy Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Lille, France.
Gabby Williams is throwing it back in pure sitcom style.

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm power forward arrived to Mohegan Sun Arena, paying a fashionable homage to one of her favorite TV shows, The Office

On her black t-shirt was a movie poster for Threat Level Midnight a fake movie from an episode of “The Office,” starring Steve Carrell’s character, Michael Scott. Williams was also wearing black sweatpants; red, white, and black Jordans; and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag. 

While the movie Threat Level Midnight may only exist in the universe of The Office, Williams poses a legit threat level. Upon returning to the WNBA for the second half of the season, Williams is currently averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, according to ESPN.

As her transition from the French national basketball team to the WNBA has appeared to be seamless, Williams continues to nail her tunnel fits. Last week, one of her fits consisted of a shirt reading “Tout le Monde Regarde le Sport Féminin,” which translates to "Everybody Watches Women's Sports" 

Williams’ time in France boded well for her, as she has appeared to master the arts of basketball, firm boundaries, and of course, fly fashions.

