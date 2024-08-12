Gabby Williams cheekily rejects Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky offer
The women stole the show for Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, highlighted by seven women from the United States winning three gold medals or more than four medals.
For the United States women's national basketball team, they won their eighth straight gold medal against France in a 67-66 nailbiter. Still, many eyes were on Gabby Williams, who returned for her second Olympic games this year representing France.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo handshake melts social media with speculation (VIDEO)
Williams was one of the best players for France throughout the Paris Olympics, and Team USA fans exhaled when her foot was over the line when she banked in what would have been the game tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
One outspoken fan of hers is Chicago Sky and social media A-lister Angel Reese, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to invite her to play for the team: “thought it wouldn’t hurt to try,” Reese said.
While Williams has much love for Reese, she suggested that a return to the Sky would be unlikely, given the organization left her feeling unwanted.
Williams assured Reese that she’s still her “biggest fan.” However, she won’t forget her experience with the Chicago Sky anytime soon, as they “did [her] dirty.”
In 2018, Williams was drafted No. 4 overall by the Sky. She was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 and later acquired by the Seattle Storm. Williams has also played in various overseas leagues, including Italy’s Dike Basket Napoli, Spain’s Uni Girona Club de Basquet, ASVEL Féminin in France, and the Fenerbahçe Women's Basketball team — the lattermost, she signed a deal with back in July.
While Williams admires the WNBA and its many talented players, she explained last year in an interview with The Next that playing overseas is the most lucrative option for her.
"I would love to be in the WNBA because it's the best league in the world for women's basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it's not even close," Williams said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't pay the most. So I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family."
Though it looks like Williams won’t be returning to the WNBA anytime soon, she and Reese will soon link up. After Williams rejected Reese’s recruitment offer, Reese assured her that the people who previously did her dirty aren’t around anymore.
With the meteoric rise in the WNBA's popularity, especially with players like Chi-Town Barbie, hopefully Williams will be able to return to the WNBA with salaries that match the ones internationally.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Jordan Chiles’ sister vehemently defends her after shocking stripping of medal
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Chef cooking: LOOK: Steph trolls French fans with epic ‘night, night’ shirt
D’oh: Joel Embiid goes full WWE heel with “Suck It” motion during medal ceremony