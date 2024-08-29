Gabby Williams sizzles in corset crop top as WNBA fit hot streak continues (PHOTO)
Gabby Williams' fashion return to the WNBA was a smashing success in a handkerchief crop top and jeans. (Let's not mention what happened against the woeful Washington Mystics.)
The outspoken vet's return to the WNBA from the French national team has been fulfilling to watch, and her fits indicate that she’s adjusting to the pregame runway traditions quickly.
Tonight, ahead of the Seattle Storm’s game against the Atlanta Dream, the 27-year-old power forward came through with the ivory drip. Williams rocked a beige corset crop top, flowing white pants with a matching coat that again, she wore like a boss with one shoulder exposed. And of course, she jazzed up her ensemble with her favorite French accessory — her silver Louis Vuitton bag, which she also brought with her to Monday night’s game against the Washington Mystics.
In a similar outfit was Williams' teammate Nika Mühl, who stunned like usual in a white crop top, matching flowing pants, and heels. Did the UConn Huskies alumni have their own white party theme planned?
Though the Mystics beat the Storm 76-74, Williams’ first game back in the WNBA after opting to skip the first half of the 2024 season to train with Team France for the 2024 Olympics, proved thrilling to watch. Williams is still getting adjusted, only scoring three points in 25 minutes in her first game back in the WNBA.
During the Olympics, Williams averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in six games, prompting fans to wonder if she’d consider making a return to the U.S. She notably rejected Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky’s offer, before eventually returning to the Storm.
Williams’ time in Paris proved rewarding, as she lead France to a silver medal. And it appears she learned just as much about fashion while she was overseas.
