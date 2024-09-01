WNBA's Gabby Williams sends iconic message in French with pre-game fit
Gabby Williams has been making an impact on and off the court since signing with the Seattle Storm after representing France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Williams is contributing in all areas of the game, and also making waves in the WNBA fashion world.
Since rejoining the W, Williams' outfits have never missed and Sunday's Labor Day Weekend fit came with a special message.
LOOK: Gabby Williams' NASCAR-chic look will have your heart racing
Williams kept things casual with jeans, Jordans, and a classic tee, but she flipped the message on the shirt from English to French.
The veteran forward wore the iconic, "Everybody Watches Women's Sports" t-shirt, but her's read, "Tout le Monde Regarde le Sport Féminin."
Simple and sweet. Message received.
Since signing her contract with the Storm that runs through the remainder of the season, Williams is averaging 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2 steals per game.
Williams has been doing a little bit of everything and once she finds her groove with the team she could prove to be a key piece for the Storm down the stretch.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)