LOOK: Gabby Williams' NASCAR-chic look will have your heart racing

It has been a little over a week since Gabby Williams signed with the Seattle Storm following the WNBA Olympic break and she's been making her impact immediately felt on and off of the court.
Williams has found her way into the starting lineup, and has also become an instant staple on the WNBA's Best Dressed list.
The veteran forward has been nailing fit after fit and has yet to miss.
Friday night's showdown against the New York Liberty was no different, with Williams showing up to the arena in a black and yellow NASCAR jacket draped over a sports bra to show off her toned abs.
It's a look so nice that you have to see it twice.
That's how it is done.
Since signing her contract with the Storm that runs through the remainder of the season, Williams is averaging 3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2 steals per game.
Williams has been doing a little bit of everything and once she finds her groove with the team she could prove to be a key piece for the Storm down the stretch.
