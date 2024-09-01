The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Napheesa Collier rocks MVP look with fresh all-white fit (PHOTOS)

Minnesota Lynx star and WNBA MVP candidate Napheesa Collier rocked the 'runway' with a fresh all-white fit ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Chicago Sky.

Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been having an MVP-worthy campaign, and now she is bringing MVP-worthy looks to the "WNBA Runway."

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Chicago Sky, MV-Phee pulled up with a unique twist on your classic all-white fit.

The fresh look created waves on social media and showed that she was ready for business.

PHOTOS: Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season

It's been quite the year for Collier.

While Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is the front-runner to win WNBA MVP, Collier has had an incredible season of her own.

The veteran forward is averaging just shy of a double-double with 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Oh, and she also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

