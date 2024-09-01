Napheesa Collier rocks MVP look with fresh all-white fit (PHOTOS)
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been having an MVP-worthy campaign, and now she is bringing MVP-worthy looks to the "WNBA Runway."
Ahead of Sunday afternoon's game against the Chicago Sky, MV-Phee pulled up with a unique twist on your classic all-white fit.
The fresh look created waves on social media and showed that she was ready for business.
PHOTOS: Angel Reese makes statement with best pre-game fit of the season
It's been quite the year for Collier.
While Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is the front-runner to win WNBA MVP, Collier has had an incredible season of her own.
The veteran forward is averaging just shy of a double-double with 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Oh, and she also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing