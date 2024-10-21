Genie Bouchard ditches pickleball for stunning miniskirt, boots in NYC selfie
Former tennis star Genie Bouchard racked up several accolades throughout her career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Nowadays, Genie can be spotted kicking back in the Bahamas and other various tropical locations, while her influencer career continues to blossom.
Genie has also become emerged in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, which is a natural transition.
MORE: Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat
But in between the tennis and pickleball, Genie will still toss in some stunning looks that will make you immediately stop scrolling. This weekend, she did just that.
Genie tossed shared some candids from the West Village in New York City rocking a stunning all-black look look.
It's easy to remember why the world fell in love.
Now that the crisp fall air is here, however, it seems like only a matter of time until we see Genie returning to the beaches where she bring IG even more heat.
