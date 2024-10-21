The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard ditches pickleball for stunning miniskirt, boots in NYC selfie

Tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard enjoyed a night out in a stunning black miniskirt and knee-high boots.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Former tennis star Genie Bouchard racked up several accolades throughout her career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.

Nowadays, Genie can be spotted kicking back in the Bahamas and other various tropical locations, while her influencer career continues to blossom.

Genie has also become emerged in the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, which is a natural transition.

MORE: Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat

But in between the tennis and pickleball, Genie will still toss in some stunning looks that will make you immediately stop scrolling. This weekend, she did just that.

Genie tossed shared some candids from the West Village in New York City rocking a stunning all-black look look.

Genie Bouchard, Eugenie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard/Instagram
Genie Bouchard, Eugenie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard/Instagra

It's easy to remember why the world fell in love.

Now that the crisp fall air is here, however, it seems like only a matter of time until we see Genie returning to the beaches where she bring IG even more heat.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie

Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand

Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin

Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion