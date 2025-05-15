Genie Bouchard rocks ‘school girl’ fit away from pickleball court
Dual tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard knows how to rock a fit away from the court. Her latest one is sure to turn heads.
The now 31-year-old Canadian reached the Wimbledon final back in 2014, as well as the semifinals in the Australia and French Opens the same year. That year she got as high as No. 5 ranking in the world.
While she hasn’t played a professional tennis match yet in 2025, she’s crushing it in the Professional Pickleball Association, ranking No. 12 in singles, No. 40 in doubles, and No. 37 in mixed doubles.
She’s also crushing her fit game as well. She had on a fire-red minidress for her birthday, then a bikini flex while on a tropical vacation, and finally revealing her toned abs while rocking some jeans.
For her latest look, Bouchard went with “a school girl” outfit as she captioned her Instagram post.
Bouchard now boasts 2.3 million followers on Instagram and it’s easy to see why.
She’s certainly a smash hit on and off the court with fits like these.
