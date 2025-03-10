Genie Bouchard slays denim miniskirt fit away from pickleball court in Miami
Genie Bouchard remained hot off the court with another winning fit.
The professional tennis and pickleball player from Canada just celebrated her 31st birthday in a fire-red minidress with an impressive dinner menu, and flexed some luxury birthday gifts in a subway selfie.
The former Wimbledon runner-up is now a star on PPA Tour for pickleball, but also off of it with her fashion like her recent sheer top in Las Vegas for Pickleball Slam, and her sizzling bikini on a tropical vacation.
RELATED: Genie Bouchard reveals inspiration for Pickleball Slam miniskirt fit
Speaking of tropical, Bouchard and friends hit up Miami, Florida, in what looked like a good time and more good eats that she posted on her Instagram Stories while crushing a denim miniskirt look.
RELATED: WNBA Toronto Tempo owner Serena Williams rocks biz heels, miniskirt fire fit with tie
Bouchard was first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014. Besides Wimbledon, Bouchard reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
Now, while she still plays tennis, she’s ranked No. 17 in the pro pickleball circuit and is always appearing in the big events and is a big draw for the fans.
With her stardom on and off the court, she has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Denim miniskirt slays like these are a good reason why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court