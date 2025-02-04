Genie Bouchard stuns away from pickleball court in fire bikini for tropical vacation
Genie Bouchard is taking a much-deserved tropical vacation and stunning in a bikini while doing so.
The dual tennis and pickleball star has been slaying on the court, but was able to get away for a trip to Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic.
Bouchard, 30, has already been wowing between matches with fits like her ab-revealing sweater and jeans, and her white strapless minidress from Yellowstone, and her jackpot fire-red minidress from a casino in the Bahamas.
RELATED: Genie Bouchard takes makeup-free selfie on pickleball break
For her latest stunning look, Bouchard stripped down into her bikini with a tropical drink for a sizzling pose. She wrote, “finally i can relax 🍹.”
And relaxed she looks.
While on her trip, she also managed to play some pickleball while wowing with her look on the court as well. She said, “back to the courts.”
RELATED: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in Christmas miniskirt, knee-high boots
And of course she “had to hit the D (dance) floor afterwards!”
While the former Wimbledon runner-up in 2014 is ranked about 1000 in tennis, she’s ranked 19th in singles, 35th in mixed doubles, and 45th in doubles in pickleball on the PPA Tour.
Bouchard was first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon. Besides Wimbledon, Bouchard reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. With bikini looks like these, it’s easy to see why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams