Genie Bouchard flexes luxury birthday gifts, subway selfie
Genie Bouchard has been staying busy on the pickleball circuit this winter, with recent trips to Las Vegas and Arizona to show off her skills on the court.
But this week, the former tennis star got to enjoy some R&R to celebrate her big day.
Bouchard rang in her 31st birthday with a flurry of luxury gifts she showed off to her 2.3 million followers on Instagram. There were plenty of flowers and sweets, along with a Cartier watch.
The white roses and cupcakes were sent to Bouchard from fellow Canadian tennis star Heidi El Tabakh, who is the Team Canada captain for the Billie Jean King Cup.
During her birthday celebration, Genie also took a quick trip outside and snapped the obligatory subway selfie in a lavish coat.
It's good to see Genie living her best life.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
But now, pickleball is life.
Let's see what year 31 has to offer.
