Genie Bouchard flexes luxury birthday gifts, subway selfie

Tennis star turned pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard celebrated her 31st birthday in style and showed off some of her luxury gifts for the 'Gram.

Josh Sanchez

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS.
Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Genie Bouchard has been staying busy on the pickleball circuit this winter, with recent trips to Las Vegas and Arizona to show off her skills on the court.

But this week, the former tennis star got to enjoy some R&R to celebrate her big day.

Bouchard rang in her 31st birthday with a flurry of luxury gifts she showed off to her 2.3 million followers on Instagram. There were plenty of flowers and sweets, along with a Cartier watch.

Tennis star and pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

Tennis star and pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

The white roses and cupcakes were sent to Bouchard from fellow Canadian tennis star Heidi El Tabakh, who is the Team Canada captain for the Billie Jean King Cup.

During her birthday celebration, Genie also took a quick trip outside and snapped the obligatory subway selfie in a lavish coat.

Tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

It's good to see Genie living her best life.

Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.

Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard/Instagram

But now, pickleball is life.

Let's see what year 31 has to offer.

