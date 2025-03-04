Pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard shares scary bruises from cupping treatment
Athletes use cupping therapy to try and help with blood flow and to reduce inflammation. The aftermath, however, can be terrifying to look at. Canadian tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard just found this out firsthand and shared the scary bruises on her social media.
Bouchard just celebrated her 31st birthday last week and as usual slayed off the court with a fire-red dress — and an impressive dinner menu — as well as showed off some luxury gifts.
While the former Wimbledon runner-up still participates in tennis, she’s crushing on the pro pickleball circuit, ranking 19th in singles, 35th in mixed doubles, and 45th in doubles on the PPA Tour.
With all that strain on her body from both sports, Bouchard tried the ancient healing technique that places suction cups all over the body to increase blood flow to the area. She showed a horrifying picture after the treatment. She wrote on Instagram, “cupping is no joke 😳.”
Yikes. Although it looks awful, cupping is not considered painful besides some possible discomfort after. It’s more eye-soreness from looking at it than anything.
Pro athletes like Bouchard try to do anything to get an edge. Elite ones like Michael Phelps would do it as well. You may recall Phelps with circular spots all over his body in the Olympics.
Spots or not, you know Genie is going to bring the fire on and off the court.
