Genie Bouchard crushes fire-red birthday minidress to go with impressive dinner menu
Canadian tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard is impressive on the court with her game and off it with her fits. For her big 31st birthday she certainly stood out with a sizzling look.
Bouchard, now 31, has already been wowing between matches with fits like her ab-revealing sweater and jeans, and her white strapless minidress while in Yellowstone, and her jackpot fire-red minidress from a casino in the Bahamas.
While on the court, though, she been hot with her game and her looks as well like her all-white pickleball stunner.
For her birthday on February 25, Bouchard got some elite gifts she showed off, and then crushed a fire-red minidress for her night out that she showed off in a bathroom mirror selfie.
Bouchard also showed off the impressive dinner menu and some photos.
While the former Wimbledon runner-up in 2014 is ranked about 1000 in tennis, she’s ranked 17th in singles, 35th in mixed doubles, and 45th in doubles in pickleball on the PPA Tour.
Bouchard was first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon. Besides that, Bouchard reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. With her fire-red birthday minidress fit, it’s easy to see why.
