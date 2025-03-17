Gracie Hunt flexes anti-St. Patrick's workout fit amid newly-single speculation
Gracie Hunt had a fabulous St. Patrick's Day workout in Kansas City Chiefs red.
After posting a stunning one-shoulder pink gown fit for a friend's wedding over the weekend, the oldest child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was hard at work in the gym at 7 am, not the usual routine for folks who enjoy the merry holiday.
But it was no green for the lucky day, but rather the aspiring fashion designer, with her own line as part of the NFL Erin Andrews WEAR collection, the 25 year old decided to be loyal to KC in a crop top with matching workout pants.
"Forgot it was St. Patrick's Day," Hunt wrote as a caption on her Instagram Stories post with crying laughing and four-leaf clover emojis.
Gracie had been Instagram official with former college football player boyfriend Cody Keith, and he was a part of the Hunt family's ridiculous Cabo Mexican holiday to ring in the New Year.
Alas, much like her fellow influencer Hanna Cavinder, the SMU-proud alum looks like she might be single again, as she no longer follows Keith on Instagram and attended that weekend wedding solo. She cryptically posted on IG last week, "The world feels lighter in spring—maybe it’s the sunshine, or maybe it’s just a reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment. 🫶🏼☀️"
In the meantime, it's her birthday coming up on March 29, so knowing the Hunts, they'll put together a great celebration to make her feel love and supported.