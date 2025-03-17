The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt flexes anti-St. Patrick's workout fit amid newly-single speculation

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been stepping out solo, and her fit game has been on fire.

Matthew Graham

Sep 29, 2024: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, with then-boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium
Sep 29, 2024: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, with then-boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt had a fabulous St. Patrick's Day workout in Kansas City Chiefs red.

After posting a stunning one-shoulder pink gown fit for a friend's wedding over the weekend, the oldest child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was hard at work in the gym at 7 am, not the usual routine for folks who enjoy the merry holiday.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

But it was no green for the lucky day, but rather the aspiring fashion designer, with her own line as part of the NFL Erin Andrews WEAR collection, the 25 year old decided to be loyal to KC in a crop top with matching workout pants.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

"Forgot it was St. Patrick's Day," Hunt wrote as a caption on her Instagram Stories post with crying laughing and four-leaf clover emojis.

Gracie had been Instagram official with former college football player boyfriend Cody Keith, and he was a part of the Hunt family's ridiculous Cabo Mexican holiday to ring in the New Year.

Gracie Hunt, Cody Keith
Sep 29, 2024: Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alas, much like her fellow influencer Hanna Cavinder, the SMU-proud alum looks like she might be single again, as she no longer follows Keith on Instagram and attended that weekend wedding solo. She cryptically posted on IG last week, "The world feels lighter in spring—maybe it’s the sunshine, or maybe it’s just a reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment. 🫶🏼☀️"

In the meantime, it's her birthday coming up on March 29, so knowing the Hunts, they'll put together a great celebration to make her feel love and supported.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt
Feb 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (with his wife Tavia and daughter Gracie Hunt on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
