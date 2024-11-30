Gracie Hunt shares 'postgame shenanigans' with bf Cody Keith after Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a win over the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday that came with some controversy involving the refs. But, that didn't stop the fanbase from celebrating.
That includes Gracie Hunt, the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, who took to social media to share a sweet moment with boyfriend Cody Keith at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hunt shared a video with Keith on the field titled, "postgame shenanigans."
The Chiefs heiress and her former college football quarterback boyfriend broke out a couple's dance that would have made "Dirty Dancing" creators proud.
You love to see a happy couple.
Gracie went IG official with Keith earlier this summer and they are still going strong -- so are the Chiefs, who became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.
Cody Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
