Hanna Cavinder has awkward third wheel photo with sister amid Carson Beck drama
Hanna Cavinder is getting back out there amid the nasty breakup rumors and drama with Carson Beck, even if it’s being her twin sister’s third wheel.
The Miami Hurricanes guard is dealing with the very private matter in a very public way being the infliencer she is with millions of followers with her twin Haley Cavinder. Haley recently stuck up for her sister after everything blew up on social media with a TikTok entitled “sister knows best” where she said, “So anyways, Happy Thursday. Smile. It’s not my story to tell. But yeah, I know there is a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut.” She added, “So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie has strong words amid brother’s Cavinder breakup rumors
Hanna, 24, had been dating the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and Miami transfer since July and was seen in her custom Beck fits on game days, and even posing with his sister Kylie Beck in her full Georgia cheerleader uniform. On Friday, Hanna dropped an Instagram with one word, “hi” before turning heads in a jaw-dropping crop top fit.
Over the weekend, she stepped out with sister Haley and her boyfriend Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson for a “weekend of luv” going solo and rocking a fire all-black fit in a bit of an awkward and sad photo.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie crushes crop-top dance amid bro’s breakup rumors
Here’s the full IG post from the Cavinder twins with other photos from the weekend that definetely wasn’t one of Carson Beck “luv” for Hanna. Kudos to her, though, for putting herself out there.