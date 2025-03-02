Gracie Hunt channels iconic Kate Hudson rom-com with high-slit flare yellow dress
Gracie Hunt has Hollywood actress good looks. For her latest fit hit on Oscars Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress channeled Kate Hudson with a very iconic look.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. She’s also a former Miss Kansas in 2021. She wowed all football season with her different looks like her black and red winner for a rare NFL Black Friday game, and her wild celebration fit at the AFC Championship Game with sister Ava Hunt, and her jaw-dropping gold minidress on Super Bowl Sunday.
She certainly hasn’t slowed down since the season ended either, with her “ski” party miniskirt that even Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson swooned over, and her studded jacket and miniskirt combo for dad’s birthday.
For her latest sizzling fit, Gracie wore a low-cut yellow dress channeling Kate Hudson from the 2003 hit “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” Gracie wrote, “ It’s giving How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — but actually just me in a yellow dress, minus the love fern! 😅💛✨.”
Here’s the full dress:
Here’s a comparison to Hudson’s iconic look in the film also starring Matthew McConaughey.
Who wore it better: Gracie Hunt or Kate Hudson?
