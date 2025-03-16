Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt upstages bride in pink one-shoulder gown at wedding
Gracie Hunt is known to have all eyes on her when it comes to her stunning fits. Her latest breathtaking pink gown even upstaged the bride at a wedding on Saturday.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas was a star every Sunday with looks like her red and black combo for a rare Black Friday game, and her white puffer jacket, and her gold minidress winner that outshined the Super Bowl.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt is known to stand out outside of the stadium on game days as well like her “dress code” fail during a holiday party with friends. She certainly stood out in her pink dress this weekend for a wedding with a “Pura Vida” theme in Costa Rica (scroll through).
Here’s her with her bride friend:
Those are some amazing photos, and no one else had the hot pink going on. She was more Miami Vice than anything. Also, in the photos, there wasn’t any sign of boyfriend and former college quarterback Cody Keith. Did he attend, too?
Regardless, Gracie certainly crushed her look. Maybe a little too much.
