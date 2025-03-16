The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt upstages bride in pink one-shoulder gown at wedding

The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas stood out during a weekend wedding in Costa Rica.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt is known to have all eyes on her when it comes to her stunning fits. Her latest breathtaking pink gown even upstaged the bride at a wedding on Saturday.

The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas was a star every Sunday with looks like her red and black combo for a rare Black Friday game, and her white puffer jacket, and her gold minidress winner that outshined the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s preppy white golf shirt perfectly matches her purse dog

Gracie Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie and sister Ava Hunt during Super Bowl week. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt is known to stand out outside of the stadium on game days as well like her “dress code” fail during a holiday party with friends. She certainly stood out in her pink dress this weekend for a wedding with a “Pura Vida” theme in Costa Rica (scroll through).

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava crush side-by-side dueling sizzling leather fits at MLS game

Here’s her with her bride friend:

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Those are some amazing photos, and no one else had the hot pink going on. She was more Miami Vice than anything. Also, in the photos, there wasn’t any sign of boyfriend and former college quarterback Cody Keith. Did he attend, too?

Regardless, Gracie certainly crushed her look. Maybe a little too much.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion