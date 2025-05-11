The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares mom Tavia’s Miss Kansas USA throwback photo

Long before daughter Gracie won the Miss Kansas crown, mom Tavia took the beauty pageant title in 1993.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is a former Miss Kansas in 2021. She got her beauty pageant looks form her mom Tavia Hunt, who Gracie shared a throwback of the former Miss Kansas USA 1993 in a sweet Mother’s Day post.

Gracie, 26, was a fit queen all season for the Chiefs like her sparkly gold dress that was the highlight of the Super Bowl, but her mom showed she can compete with her daughter with her game-day Chiefs on fire look.

Tavia Hunt and Gracie Hunt
Tavia and Gracie in another game-day fit. / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Tavia just turned 60 where she had a sweet beachside dance with husband and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She also just turned heads in a bold print dress.

Tavia is a mother of three with Gracie, son Knobel, 22, and daughter Ava, 19. On this Mother’s Day Sunday, Gracie, made a Mother’s Day post for her mom on Instagram with a sweet message: “Happy Mother's Day to the greatest 💖 @TaviaHunt You're really Wonder Woman-you do it all *with excellence* and make it look easy. From your faith to how you love others, you're an incredible role model. You raise the level for everyone's life you impact and make me strive to grow each day. Selfless love is just how you live. You're the best & I couldn't ask for a better momma or best friend. 🫶🏻“

She also posted on her Stories.

Gracie Hunt and Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

But what stood out in her initial post was the throwback 1993 Miss Kansas USA photo of Tavia (then Tavia Shackles) that Gracie, who recently shared her own Miss Kansas photos, posted.

Tavia Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Tavia still looks incredible all these years later. Happy Mother’s Day to Tavia Hunt and all moms out there.

Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt
Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark Hunt, sister Ava Hunt, brother Knobel Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

