Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares mom Tavia’s Miss Kansas USA throwback photo
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is a former Miss Kansas in 2021. She got her beauty pageant looks form her mom Tavia Hunt, who Gracie shared a throwback of the former Miss Kansas USA 1993 in a sweet Mother’s Day post.
Gracie, 26, was a fit queen all season for the Chiefs like her sparkly gold dress that was the highlight of the Super Bowl, but her mom showed she can compete with her daughter with her game-day Chiefs on fire look.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt poses in SMU cheerleader uniform with proud mom Tavia
Tavia just turned 60 where she had a sweet beachside dance with husband and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She also just turned heads in a bold print dress.
Tavia is a mother of three with Gracie, son Knobel, 22, and daughter Ava, 19. On this Mother’s Day Sunday, Gracie, made a Mother’s Day post for her mom on Instagram with a sweet message: “Happy Mother's Day to the greatest 💖 @TaviaHunt You're really Wonder Woman-you do it all *with excellence* and make it look easy. From your faith to how you love others, you're an incredible role model. You raise the level for everyone's life you impact and make me strive to grow each day. Selfless love is just how you live. You're the best & I couldn't ask for a better momma or best friend. 🫶🏻“
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s can’t-miss colorful fit turns heads at Friday wedding
She also posted on her Stories.
But what stood out in her initial post was the throwback 1993 Miss Kansas USA photo of Tavia (then Tavia Shackles) that Gracie, who recently shared her own Miss Kansas photos, posted.
Tavia still looks incredible all these years later. Happy Mother’s Day to Tavia Hunt and all moms out there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured