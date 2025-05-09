Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s can’t-miss colorful fit turns heads at Friday wedding
Gracie Hunt is no stranger to being the center of attention. The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress, 26, and former Miss Kansas can certainly rock a fit. She definitely turned some heads with her dress for a wedding.
Gracie, who is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and Travia Hunt, made a splash all football season with her fits like her sun-hot yellow minidress in San Francisco, and her competing black look with sister Ava Hunt in Buffalo, and her sparkly gold minidress that was the highlight of the Chiefs Super Bowl loss in New Orleans.
She also knows how to wow in a fit outside of the stadium like her fire-red dress for a White House event with her new boyfriend, and most recently at Formula 1 Miami where she posed with Travis Scott in a leopard-print top as well as with two-time gold-medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee.
Gracie, who already upstaged a bride with her pink dress at a wedding in Costa Rica, now was a can’t-miss for another of her friends’ weddings with her colorful look she showed off in a selfie.
That’s yet another fit winner for the Chiefs fit queen who knows no offseason when it comes to her fashion slays.
