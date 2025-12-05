Haley Cavinder matches twin Hanna in black fuzzy Cowboys fit for fiancé Jake Ferguson
Just like the Dallas Cowboys, the Cavinder Twins are heating up with their game-day fits.
America's Team has come out of nowhere to get themselves back in the NFL playoff hunt thanks to the faltering Philadelphia Eagles, and they're looking to keep the pressure on the Birds with a must-win game against the the Detroit Lions.
RELATED: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley talks smack about Eagles fans flexing Cowboys '87' fit
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is flexing an all-black furry fit that might be her favorite game-day look of the season, writing, "I never want to take this outfit off."
The wintery hat and full-length coat are perfect for snowy Detroit, although hopefully she has layers since the game is indoors. And don't worry, she has a huge "87" on the back, with a cursive font "Ferguson" on the coat's belt which is a great little touch by designer Lacey Jane Brown.
Not to be outdone, her twin sister Hanna, rocked a nearly identical ensemble, especially when it came to a shorter version of the fuzzy black jacket.
If the Cowboys are as on fire as these Cavinder Twin fits, they'll be flying high, which is exactly what the Birds, or Lions for that matter, want to happen.
And black is especially bold, given the Lions have more of that color profile usually.
