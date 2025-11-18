Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama
While all the drama unfolds with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on whether he will he stay or will he go, his wife Layla Kiffin posted late Monday night from her weekend of fun showing off a head-turning fit that may grab the spotlight for a bit.
Kiffin is being pursued by both the Florida Gators and by the LSU Tigers, and his family was flown to both schools as the media circus around Lane and the coaching vacancies continues.
RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida
On Monday, the school gave the 50-year-old coach an ultimatum to decide on his future before the November 28 Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
In terms of football, Kiffin has led Ole Miss to a 10-1 record and on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo
His family has been there all season after son Knox Kiffin, 16, and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with him. Amid all the drama Layla posted photos enjoying football in Mississippi over the “Week🤍end” as she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
First, she shared some pictures at Knox’s Oxford High Chargers playoff win last Friday while she was standing in front of daughter Landry Kiffin.
And then her head-turning denim top and skirt fit next to Landry’s Ole Miss red stunner in the big win over Florida on Saturday.
Here’s another look at Layla’s game-day fit.
Will Layla and the rest of the Kiffins soon be rocking a different team’s colors soon?
Ole Miss fans are looking for any clues possible on what Lane will do, but it’s clear Layla and her family are loving it in Mississippi right now.
