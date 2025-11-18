The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama

The Rebels coach’s wife reveals her stunning fit from the weekend’s Florida game at the end of a crazy day of Kiffin headlines.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While all the drama unfolds with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin on whether he will he stay or will he go, his wife Layla Kiffin posted late Monday night from her weekend of fun showing off a head-turning fit that may grab the spotlight for a bit.

Kiffin is being pursued by both the Florida Gators and by the LSU Tigers, and his family was flown to both schools as the media circus around Lane and the coaching vacancies continues.

RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida

On Monday, the school gave the 50-year-old coach an ultimatum to decide on his future before the November 28 Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

In terms of football, Kiffin has led Ole Miss to a 10-1 record and on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo

His family has been there all season after son Knox Kiffin, 16, and his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with him. Amid all the drama Layla posted photos enjoying football in Mississippi over the “Week🤍end” as she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

First, she shared some pictures at Knox’s Oxford High Chargers playoff win last Friday while she was standing in front of daughter Landry Kiffin.

Layla and Landry with Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

And then her head-turning denim top and skirt fit next to Landry’s Ole Miss red stunner in the big win over Florida on Saturday.

Layla and Landry
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Here’s another look at Layla’s game-day fit.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Will Layla and the rest of the Kiffins soon be rocking a different team’s colors soon?

Ole Miss fans are looking for any clues possible on what Lane will do, but it’s clear Layla and her family are loving it in Mississippi right now.

Layla and Lane Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships