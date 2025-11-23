Jake Ferguson's fiancée talks smack about Eagles fans flexing Cowboys '87' fit
The Cavinder Twins aren't afraid to talk smack. Just ask Hanna Cavinder's ex-boyfriend Carson Beck.
Maybe not quite on that level, her twin sister Haley Cavinder, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, loves flexing her custom fits on game days, which is a common practice for many Dallas WAGs especially.
The Pro Bowler's fiancée decided to poke the bear with one of the most intense fan bases in the NFL, the Cowboys' hated NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, who are rolling into town as the No. 1 seed in the NFC in a must-win game for her man's squad.
Cavinder showed off a custom "87" Cowboys blue bodysuit with three of her four sisters. The Cavinders are part of a five sisters crew in total.
The smack talking is in the overlay caption, which says, "Cowboys fans > eagles fans."
Each one of the siblings showcased a Cowboys custom fit of their own, but like usual, they let the lone Dallas WAG have the spotlight.
Cavinder wrote in the caption, "Team 87! Let's go boys... squad runs deep♥️♥️♥️"
Hilariously, the top comment so far says, "GO BIRDS💚💚🦅🦅"
