Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver for good cause
Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant were back at it again with stunning looks together out in Los Angeles. This time it was for a good cause.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their 22-year-old daughter have been out a lot together like at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like twins, and going cowgirls for a Beyoncé concert in LA. Also hitting a Dodgers game with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win with Kobe post
They also rocked matching Halloween costumes while hanging out with Pau Gasol’s family.
For the annual Baby2Baby gala in Hollywood to raise money for children living in poverty, the two showed up and showed out as Natalia went with the black fit and Vanessa the sparkly silver look.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant poses with Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s daughter
They’d also take a selfie together with big, bright smiles.
When Natalia isn’t hanging with mom, the recent USC graduate has been all over the world as a professional model like in New York where she posed with good family friend Ciara, who was all at Baby2Baby.
Natalia also just put her film degree to use as the creative director for a Lakers sizzle video, to which she and mom were invited to sit courtside at a game.
Whenever they step out, they are always stunning together.
