The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver for good cause

The wife and daughter of the late Kobe Bryant turn heads together with their elegant looks.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant and her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant were back at it again with stunning looks together out in Los Angeles. This time it was for a good cause.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and their 22-year-old daughter have been out a lot together like at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like twins, and going cowgirls for a Beyoncé concert in LA. Also hitting a Dodgers game with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6.

The Bryant
The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant, pose during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win with Kobe post

They also rocked matching Halloween costumes while hanging out with Pau Gasol’s family.

For the annual Baby2Baby gala in Hollywood to raise money for children living in poverty, the two showed up and showed out as Natalia went with the black fit and Vanessa the sparkly silver look.

Natalia and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant arriving to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 8, 2025 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO / AFF-USA

RELATED: Natalia Bryant poses with Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s daughter

They’d also take a selfie together with big, bright smiles.

When Natalia isn’t hanging with mom, the recent USC graduate has been all over the world as a professional model like in New York where she posed with good family friend Ciara, who was all at Baby2Baby.

Natalia also just put her film degree to use as the creative director for a Lakers sizzle video, to which she and mom were invited to sit courtside at a game.

Whenever they step out, they are always stunning together.

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion