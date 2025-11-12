Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for bf Paul Skenes' Cy Young Award celebration
Livvy Dunne stole boyfriend Paul Skenes’ thunder last season with her red dress on the night he won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. This year as he’s up for the NL Cy Young Award, she showed off another head-turning look on his big night.
The former LSU Tigers gymnast’s career may be over, but she’s had quite the life after as an influencer and model. She traveled to a lot of Skenes’ games this season like the opener in Miami where she was sunburned, and then a eye-catching custom Skenes boots look for another, and of course he sweaty armpits in Cincinnati moment watching him pitch that she made fun of herself for and even parlayed into brand deal.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes have insane food spread aboard baller yacht on vacation
The couple just bought a new home in Florida that Dunne showed off struggling to put together furniture like most of us, and an apartment in New York City where Skenes went all out for her birthday decorating.
Speaking of their new home in Jupiter, Florida, they have an MLB-style hot dog roller equipped in the kitchen which came in handy for the Cy Young announcement night.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne sparkles in gold birthday dress with bf Paul Skenes by her side
It was her black dress for the Pirates and her star pitcher man that certainly stood out, though.
She dropped the look before the announcement came.
Skenes was just 10-10 with a bad Pittsburgh team, but lead the league with a 1.97 ERA.
Does this year’s Dunne look top last year’s red dress stunner in the near identical pose?
