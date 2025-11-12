The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for bf Paul Skenes' Cy Young Award celebration

The girlfriend of the Pittsburgh Pirates once again upstages him with a fit.

Matt Ryan

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (right.
May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (right. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne stole boyfriend Paul Skenes’ thunder last season with her red dress on the night he won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. This year as he’s up for the NL Cy Young Award, she showed off another head-turning look on his big night.

The former LSU Tigers gymnast’s career may be over, but she’s had quite the life after as an influencer and model. She traveled to a lot of Skenes’ games this season like the opener in Miami where she was sunburned, and then a eye-catching custom Skenes boots look for another, and of course he sweaty armpits in Cincinnati moment watching him pitch that she made fun of herself for and even parlayed into brand deal.

The couple just bought a new home in Florida that Dunne showed off struggling to put together furniture like most of us, and an apartment in New York City where Skenes went all out for her birthday decorating.

Speaking of their new home in Jupiter, Florida, they have an MLB-style hot dog roller equipped in the kitchen which came in handy for the Cy Young announcement night.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It was her black dress for the Pirates and her star pitcher man that certainly stood out, though.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She dropped the look before the announcement came.

Skenes was just 10-10 with a bad Pittsburgh team, but lead the league with a 1.97 ERA.

Does this year’s Dunne look top last year’s red dress stunner in the near identical pose?

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

