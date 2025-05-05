Joe Burrow's Met Gala 2025 look is scrutinized as Olivia Ponton hang goes viral
The only thing hotter than the F1 Miami Grand Prix was all of the talk coming out of it.
None of the chatter was more on fire than Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback being seen with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, who was the one who reported his house getting broken into last season, cited on the police reported as an "employee."
RELATED: Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?
Fast forward to this past weekend at the celebrity-filled Formula 1 race, and video proof has emerged showing the two of them coming out of the same luxury party fan.
RELATED: Joe Burrow’s $7.5M Cincinnati mansion is amazing but also cursed possibly
As if the elite NFL QB1 wanted the virality to continue, the former LSU national champion made his Met Gala debut in a loose-fitting couture suit. Fans had strong opinions on both sides.
The general theme on one end was the 28-year-old franchise player was extremely handsome with lots of fire emojis, to the flip side of looking like a dude dressed up like he was going to wedding in Cancun, or considerably underwhelming for fashion's biggest event of the year.
RELATED: Joe Burrow’s outrageous fit vehemently defended by Justin Jefferson
Hey, maybe the backless blazer would have been more appropriate!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
