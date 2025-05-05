The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joe Burrow's Met Gala 2025 look is scrutinized as Olivia Ponton hang goes viral

The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback had a polarizing fit at the Met Gala as video emerged of him spending time with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The only thing hotter than the F1 Miami Grand Prix was all of the talk coming out of it.

None of the chatter was more on fire than Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback being seen with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, who was the one who reported his house getting broken into last season, cited on the police reported as an "employee."

RELATED: Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

Fast forward to this past weekend at the celebrity-filled Formula 1 race, and video proof has emerged showing the two of them coming out of the same luxury party fan.

RELATED: Joe Burrow’s $7.5M Cincinnati mansion is amazing but also cursed possibly

As if the elite NFL QB1 wanted the virality to continue, the former LSU national champion made his Met Gala debut in a loose-fitting couture suit. Fans had strong opinions on both sides.

The general theme on one end was the 28-year-old franchise player was extremely handsome with lots of fire emojis, to the flip side of looking like a dude dressed up like he was going to wedding in Cancun, or considerably underwhelming for fashion's biggest event of the year.

RELATED: Joe Burrow’s outrageous fit vehemently defended by Justin Jefferson

Hey, maybe the backless blazer would have been more appropriate!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season

First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city

BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion