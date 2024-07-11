Joe Burrow’s outrageous fit vehemently defended by Justin Jefferson
Fashion is in the eye of the beholder.
So when former LSU Tigers teammates and NFL stars Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson strutted the runway at Vogue World 2024: Paris, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback wore a suit that was missing a key feature.
Many NFL fans had jokes. But if you have ever seen models saunter down the catwalk, the fashion is usually outrageous and over-the-top. And can we ever forget Kyle Kuzma’s pink “Edward Scissorhands” sweater?
Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana asked the Minnesota Vikings franchise wide receiver at the Netflix “Receiver” premiere, on a scale of one to ten, how well did his buddy execute the look?
“Ten,” Jefferson exclaimed. “And especially to have the suit that he had on. To showcase himself like that in his first show, it’s something that not a lot of people would have the courage or have the confidence of doing. But Joe being Joe, he doesn’t care. He’s going to be himself.”
The 27-year-old Burrow has been living a jet-setting lifestyle all summer. He also raged with LSU companions Ja’Marr Chase (also his Bengals WR1) and gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne at the party of the year, Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party at his Hamptons $50 million estate. (Burrow is also ready to take on the haters in the upcoming 2024 NFL season.)
Burrow is living his best life, even in a backless blazer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Runway chic: Angel Reese debuts fresh bob hairstyle, reacts with humor
2H2H: Christian McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances
Aww: Vanessa Bryant, daughters haver adorable, heartwarming summer holiday
Aww: Livvy Dunne celebrates bf’s All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
2H2H: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais pose in steamy vacation photo