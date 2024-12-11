Who is Olivia Ponton and could she be dating NFL star Joe Burrow?
NFL superstar Joe Burrow had his home burglarized on Monday, December 9, but the only thing on people's minds is his potential relationship with the person who called in the crime — Olivia Ponton.
The 22-year-old social media star was at the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback's house while he was out leading his team to victory over the Dallas Cowboys during "Monday Night Football." This has led many to wonder why she was there and whether she and the Pro Bowler are dating.
In the police report filed regarding the incident, the model was listed as an employee of the quarterback, so she could have just been house-sitting. However, Ponton is currently single — and some fans are speculating that Burrow and his long time girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher have broken up, as the pair hasn't been seen together in public since January 2024.
Here is everything to know about Ponton.
SHE GOT HER START ON TIKTOK.
Ponton's career took off on TikTok, where she currently boasts 7.6 million followers. In 2020, she moved from her home in Naples, Florida to Los Angeles, California and joined The Hype House, which included other famous influencers like Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio.
SHE IS A MODEL.
Ponton received another career break when she was hired as a Victoria Secret's Angel, a job that led her to once relocate from the sunny beaches of California to New York City.
SHE MADE HER BIG SCREEN DEBUT.
Her good luck continued in the Big Apple when she landed a role in the hit 2024 film It Ends With Us co-starring Blake Lively.
