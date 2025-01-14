The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olivia Ponton's string bikini stunners make Olivia Dunne swoon

To be a ridiculously successful social media star, apparently it helps to have the name Olivia. Not to mention drop tropical paradise two-piece smashers.

Matthew Graham

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

It must be nice to be an influencer named Olivia.

At least that's the case for Olivia Ponton and Olivia Dunne, or as she's more widely known now, Livvy Dunne.

Both have had wildly successful careers as social media stars at only 22 years old. Both are Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. Ponton is allegedly dating Cincinnati Bengals and NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow, while Dunne is probably more recognizable than her Pittsburgh Pirates and MLB star boyfriend Paul Skenes. Not to mention Dunne, Skenes, and Burrow share the bond of being LSU Tigers. Geaux Tigers!

So when Ponton shared on Instagram a string-bikini stunner from the Caribbean paradise of the Turks and Caicos Islands, many of her contemporaries were left in awe. (She also flexed a blue bikini earlier in the day, but that was only the appetizer it now seems.)

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

Ponton captioned it, "consider this a cameo🎀." So there might be many more to come from the beaches of Turks and Caicos.

Dunne simply replied with glee, "Oh yes." Fellow mega-influencer Alix Earle, 24, also gushed, "Hey so, OMG." Ponton replied to all of her A-list star gazers with love in kind.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton/Instagram

Of course, many other users had plenty of Burrow jokes, but Ponton understandably left those alone.

In the end, Olivias, at least those with millions of Instagram and TikTok followers, have each other's back.

