UCLA's Jordan Chiles channels Amir Khan with boombox dance-off for NCAA regionals

The Bruins star and Olympic gold medalist gymnast dances her way to regionals with an epic custom boombox.

Matt Ryan

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco.
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles competes in the floor exercise during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles and the Big Ten champion UCLA Bruins headed to Utah for the NCAA regionals gymnastics competition, and Chiles did so in style.

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist gymnast just competed in the Big Ten Championship where she wowed and had her parents going crazy with a perfect 10 score on her floor routine.

Chiles after competing on a floor exercise at UCLA. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Chiles. who joined the Bruins after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, deferred her 2024 season for the Paris Games over the summer. She’s come back on fire this season and has UCLA ready for a possible national championship.

Chiles is now a celebrity after the Olympics and the “Gold Over America Tour” where she got to have an epic session of goat yoga with Simone Biles. As such, she gets to do shows like The Jennifer Hudson Show where she did an iconic dance in the famous pre-show tunnel.

For the NCAA regionals in Salt Lake City, Chiles was still dancing with a USA gymnastics-themed boombox like she was McNeese State’s viral student manager Amir Khan with his walkouts.

Jordan Chiles/Instagram
UCLA Gymanstics/Instagram

That looks like her image on the boombox, too.

You can watch the video (scroll through) of her dancing as well.

Chiles and the Bruins hope they are dancing for joy and bringing the school its first gymnastics natty since 2018.

UCLA gymnast and Olympic champion Jordan Chiles performs the floor routine. / IMAGO / Newscom World
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

