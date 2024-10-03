Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles snap silly photo booth selfies
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles clearly have chemistry as teammates for USA gymnastics, but also as friends outside of the gym.
The two helped win the team gold for USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics and now are part of the “Gold Over America Tour” in celebration of the feat. When they are off, they’ve been seen together doing goat yoga, both flaunting the gold leotards for the show, and now taking some silly photo booth selfies.
Classic poses right there with the kissy faces, glasses, some tongues out, and of course the bunny ears move. Biles, 27, and Chiles, 23, are clearly enjoying their time together as teammates and friends.
Biles recently talked about these types of memories they are creating.
“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a press release announcing the tour earlier this year.
“I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”
Biles has seven gold medals in ther famed Olympics career, while Chiles has one gold and one silver over two Olympics and could be getting help from Biles’ documentary to recover her bronze medal that was stripped.
More memories are sure to come as the tour’s next stop is Philadelphia on Friday and ends on November 3 in Detroit.
