The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles reveals hidden talent amid return to UCLA gymnastics

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles returned to the UCLA gymnastics team after her run in the 2024 Paris Games, and she has revealed a surprising hidden talent.

Josh Sanchez

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles waits on the field before a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds.
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles waits on the field before a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's been quite the year for United States gymnast Jordan Chiles. Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped.

Despite the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Games, she has continued to thrive as the saga plays out.

Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games in recent weeks.

MORE: Jordan Chiles' lingerie gown steals show at Ebony Power 100 Gala

She is now preparing for her return to the mats as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team.

Ahead of the official star to the season, the UCLA gymnastics team has been sharing brief bios of the gymnasts on social media and Chiles' revealed a surprising hidden talent.

Not only is she a star on the mat, she knows how to work a woodwind instrument and can play the clarinet.

Jordan Chiles, UCLA gymnastics
UCLA Gymnastics/Instagram

MORE: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie

Jordan Chiles, UCLA gymnastics
UCLA gymnastics/Instagram

Olympians will always impress you with their skills in and out of their discipline.

During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.

Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News