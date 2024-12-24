Jordan Chiles reveals hidden talent amid return to UCLA gymnastics
It's been quite the year for United States gymnast Jordan Chiles. Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped.
Despite the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Games, she has continued to thrive as the saga plays out.
Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games in recent weeks.
She is now preparing for her return to the mats as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team.
Ahead of the official star to the season, the UCLA gymnastics team has been sharing brief bios of the gymnasts on social media and Chiles' revealed a surprising hidden talent.
Not only is she a star on the mat, she knows how to work a woodwind instrument and can play the clarinet.
Olympians will always impress you with their skills in and out of their discipline.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.
Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.
