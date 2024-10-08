Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles booty shake in Celtics, Bruins kits on GOAT Tour
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are having the time of their lives on the Gold Over America Tour, and they’re serving up new looks while on the road.
During a two-day stop in Boston, the two Houston girls repped their tour stop with some cheeky photos. Biles took to her Instagram Story to share some photos of her and Chiles in custom-made jerseys. Chiles wore a Boston Celtics jersey which had her last name on the back, as well as the number 24. Biles wore a Boston Bruins hockey jersey, which also had her last name on the back, and the number 24. In one particular shot, the two leave little to the imagination.
As fans can imagine, the GOAT Tour has demanded a lot from these Olympians, but they aren’t slowing down anytime soon — on the mat, or on the makeshift runway. On Monday, Oct. 7, Biles and Chiles, along with Texarkana native Joscelyn Roberson channeled Houston native music icon Beyoncé, wearing some “Cowboy Carter”-inspired fits.
Monday was the GOAT Tour’s final night in Boston, and the ladies — along with fellow Olympic gymnasts Hezly Rivera, Brody Malone, Trinity Thomas, and more — are set to deliver a spectacular show of gymnastics and dance tonight in Baltimore, Maryland.
The GOAT Tour will conclude in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 3.
