Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld drops literal fire dress for ‘Sinners’ premiere

The actress and singer is hard at work promoting one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We are days away from one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the stars are serving up some fire fits — literally.

Over the past few weeks, the cast of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has been traveling around the world to promote the film. Actress Hailee Steinfeld — who is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — has been wearing some flashy looks. But her latest takes the heat to another level.

In a carousel shared to her Instagram page, Steinfeld — who plays the character Mary in the movie — is wearing a black unitard covered with a sheer set of sleeves and flowing black skirt. At the end of the skirt are giant flames, evidently symbolizing what awaits the titular sinners.

Though much of the plot details of Sinners have been kept under wraps, the cast and crew of have been hard at work building up hype for the film. Steinfeld has dazzled with several looks at screenings of Sinners and has even released a new song  “Dangerous” for its soundtrack.

Even more miraculous, she happened to say something nice about the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills’ sworn enemies, during a recent appearance on Hot Ones Vs with her Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan.

After all, ‘tis better to be a saint than a sinner.

March 10, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
