Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld drops literal fire dress for ‘Sinners’ premiere
We are days away from one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the stars are serving up some fire fits — literally.
Over the past few weeks, the cast of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has been traveling around the world to promote the film. Actress Hailee Steinfeld — who is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — has been wearing some flashy looks. But her latest takes the heat to another level.
In a carousel shared to her Instagram page, Steinfeld — who plays the character Mary in the movie — is wearing a black unitard covered with a sheer set of sleeves and flowing black skirt. At the end of the skirt are giant flames, evidently symbolizing what awaits the titular sinners.
Though much of the plot details of Sinners have been kept under wraps, the cast and crew of have been hard at work building up hype for the film. Steinfeld has dazzled with several looks at screenings of Sinners and has even released a new song “Dangerous” for its soundtrack.
Even more miraculous, she happened to say something nice about the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills’ sworn enemies, during a recent appearance on Hot Ones Vs with her Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan.
After all, ‘tis better to be a saint than a sinner.