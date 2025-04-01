Bills QB Josh Allen runs to give Hailee Steinfeld kiss at big ‘Sinners’ premiere
Josh Allen was second string this time when the starting role went to his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld for her big movie premiere night.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP headed to Mexico City with Steinfeld for the Sinners premiere. Steinfeld plays the vampire Mary in the film alongside Michael B. Jordan. She already stood out in her blood-red fit on the trip, and crushed alongside Jordan for a photo with the cast.
For the red carpet, Steinfeld stunned in an all-black look.
She also posed alongside Jordan.
While all that was going on, Allen was in incognito mode. The couple that likes to keep their relationship as private as possible, recently had a very public kiss at the NFL Honors awards night in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Allen’s big night.
On Sunday, Allen found Steinfeld and ran to her for a stealth kiss that cameras happened to catch.
How sweet! The ultimate QB run right there.
He was later seen in the theater by himself for the movie.
The movie looks incredible with some very steamy scenes with Steinfeld in them as seen in the trailer.
The film hits the U.S. on April 18.
Allen and Steinfeld are also focused on their wedding that’s coming up as revealed by his teammate on live TV.
But for now, it was all about Steinfeld’s premiere and that stealth kiss Allen gave her for a rare moment of PDA between the two.