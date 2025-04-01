Buffalo Bills WAG Hailee Steinfeld says three nice things about rivals Kansas City Chiefs
In the latest episode of “Hot Ones Versus,” actress Hailee Steinfeld found three nice things to say about the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the episode may have dropped on Tuesday, April 1, but there’s no April Fool’s joke here.
Steinfeld, — who is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was in the hot seat with her “Sinners” co-star Michael B. Jordan. During the challenge, Jordan asked Steinfeld to say three nice things about the Chiefs, who are the sworn rivals of the Bills. Steinfeld had to dig deep, but somehow, she managed to come up with three.
First, Steinfeld said “Yellow and red really compliment them all pretty well.” She continued, lauding them for being “loud.” And third, she couldn’t help but give the Chiefs their props as they “go hard.”
Was Steinfeld being sincere in her assessment? Who knows? After all, Steinfeld is a well-decorated actress. But having made it to the Super Bowl three years in a row, we can’t deny that the Chiefs go hard. Even if they suffered a devastating 22-40 loss at this year’s Super Bowl.
Fans can look forward to seeing Steinfeld and Jordan in “Sinners,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 18.