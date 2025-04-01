The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Buffalo Bills WAG Hailee Steinfeld says three nice things about rivals Kansas City Chiefs

The actress rose to the 'Hot Ones' challenge with her 'Sinners' co-star Michael B. Jordan.

Alex Gonzalez

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In the latest episode of “Hot Ones Versus,” actress Hailee Steinfeld found three nice things to say about the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the episode may have dropped on Tuesday, April 1, but there’s no April Fool’s joke here.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could join one of the NFL's most elite circles if he wins the 2025 NFL MVP award. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steinfeld, — who is the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was in the hot seat with her “Sinners” co-star Michael B. Jordan. During the challenge, Jordan asked Steinfeld to say three nice things about the Chiefs, who are the sworn rivals of the Bills. Steinfeld had to dig deep, but somehow, she managed to come up with three.

First, Steinfeld said “Yellow and red really compliment them all pretty well.” She continued, lauding them for being “loud.” And third, she couldn’t help but give the Chiefs their props as they “go hard.”

Was Steinfeld being sincere in her assessment? Who knows? After all, Steinfeld is a well-decorated actress. But having made it to the Super Bowl three years in a row, we can’t deny that the Chiefs go hard. Even if they suffered a devastating 22-40 loss at this year’s Super Bowl.

Fans can look forward to seeing Steinfeld and Jordan in “Sinners,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 18.

Travis Kelce 2025
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

