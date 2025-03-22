Jake Paul has monster diamond ring for Jutta Leerdam engagement surprise
Jake Paul proposed to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a beautiful scene with a huge ring. She said, “yes.”
The couple has been dating since 2023. Leerdam has been at Paul’s big fight with Mike Tyson where she turned heads in her elegant dress, and together for an epic bike rides in Abu Dhabi, and in a stunning fit that made Paul look unnoticeable.
The Dutch star Leerdam is a seven-time world champion speed skater and silver medalist in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. In fact, Paul just flew to see her compete and win No. 7, and the took her back home in his baller private jet.
Paul, 28, is a social media influencer turned boxer like his brother Logan Paul, and has amassed a fortune with brand endorsements and fights like the Tyson bout — He’s now worth an estimated $80 million.
He needed that fortune with the giant rock he just gave Leerdam, 26, in his epic proposal. Paul wrote on Instagram, ”We’re engaged 💍🕊️🤍 we can’t wait to spend forever together 🥹.” Scroll through to see the unreal rock she’s flexing.
What a beautfiful moment. Congrats to Paul and Leerdam on their engagement. No doubt, the wedding will be over-the-top amazing to see.