The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul has monster diamond ring for Jutta Leerdam engagement surprise

The boxer and social media juggernaut proposed to the Dutch Olympic medalist and world champion speed skater in epic fashion.

Matt Ryan

Jake Paul and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam at the Daikin NK Allround & Sprint Ice Skating Dutch Championships in the Netherlands.
Jake Paul and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam at the Daikin NK Allround & Sprint Ice Skating Dutch Championships in the Netherlands. / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Jake Paul proposed to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a beautiful scene with a huge ring. She said, “yes.”

The couple has been dating since 2023. Leerdam has been at Paul’s big fight with Mike Tyson where she turned heads in her elegant dress, and together for an epic bike rides in Abu Dhabi, and in a stunning fit that made Paul look unnoticeable.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

RELATED: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam pens sweet bday tribute with stunning photodump

The Dutch star Leerdam is a seven-time world champion speed skater and silver medalist in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. In fact, Paul just flew to see her compete and win No. 7, and the took her back home in his baller private jet.

Paul, 28, is a social media influencer turned boxer like his brother Logan Paul, and has amassed a fortune with brand endorsements and fights like the Tyson bout — He’s now worth an estimated $80 million.

RELATED: Jake Paul's GF, skater Jutta Leerdam, turns heads in glamorous NYE photos

He needed that fortune with the giant rock he just gave Leerdam, 26, in his epic proposal. Paul wrote on Instagram, ”We’re engaged 💍🕊️🤍 we can’t wait to spend forever together 🥹.” Scroll through to see the unreal rock she’s flexing.

What a beautfiful moment. Congrats to Paul and Leerdam on their engagement. No doubt, the wedding will be over-the-top amazing to see.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News