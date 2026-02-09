Jake Paul in Tears as Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Takes Home Gold With Olympic Record

Jutta Leerdam added an Olympic gold medal to her stellar resume, and she did it with an Olympic record time. Her fiancé Jake Paul was there to witness it and share the special moment with her.

The 27-year-old Leerdam with a time of 1:12.31 edged out teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced and got silver. Now, the seven-time world champion Leerdam has her gold.

JUTTA LEERDAM IS GOLDEN IN MILAN. 🥇#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/XHFk0ao8v4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

Leerdam took home silver in the event in the 2022 Beijing Games.

It also erases the scrutiny she’s been under during the Milano Cortina Games after her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed.

After sharing a sweet kiss upon his arrival, Paul posted from the ice arena before Leerdam raced, encouraging her.

Jutta Leerdam before winning gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Paul bursts into tears after Leerdam’s win

He then was in tears after she won as the camera panned on him in an extremely emotional moment.

Jake Paul watching his fiancée Jutta Leerdam winning Gold with an Olympic record.



This is not acting. Respect + pic.twitter.com/JKSzMPxP9m — Stinson (@FootyStinson) February 9, 2026

He’d also have a proud post:

Jutta Leerdam wins gold | Jake Paul/Instagram

What a special moment for those two.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

