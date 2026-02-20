Jutta Leerdam By Jake Paul’s Hospital Bedside As Boxer Fiancé Has Another Surgery
All that celebrating Jake Paul did watching his fiancée Jutta Leerdam at the Winter Olympics in Italy didn’t do the influencer and boxer good as he ended up back in the hospital needing another surgery.
The 29-year-old Paul was there to support Leerdam as she won a gold medal in the 1000m that left him in tears, and during her silver medal in the 500m.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam Has Epic Private Jet Flex With Medals on Way Home From Olympics
He’d post all over from the Milano Cortina Games including this Valentine’s Day ask of Leerdam.
RELATED: Jutta Leerdam’s Viral Fit Moment After Olympic Gold Could Earn Her Crazy Amount
After an eventful Milano Cortina Games for the couple, Paul took her back home on his private jet.
Paul needs more surgery
Unfortunately, they weren’t going home for just fun as Paul revealed he needed a second surgery on the gruesome broke jaw he suffered during his December fight with Anthony Joshua.
Paul wrote on Instagram on Friday, “Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months whaattttttt” and posted the following.
He was having a little too much fun lately watching Leerdam and is now paying the price.
Leerdam there with him at hospital
She was there with him by his hospital bed, though, as opposed to when it first happened when she missed the fight to prepare for the Olympics.
And pushing him in his wheelchair through the hospital.
That’s true love right there.
Paul and Leerdam’s love story
Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.
She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.
The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.