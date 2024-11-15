The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam bares back in lace crop top ahead of Tyson fight

Jutta Leerdam, the girlfriend of Jake Paul, brought her A-game to Dallas for his fight against Mike Tyson and stole the show at weigh-ins despite a viral slap.

Josh Sanchez

Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam celebrates during the medals ceremony for women's 1000m speed skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam celebrates during the medals ceremony for women's 1000m speed skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Jutta Leerdam, the Olympic medal-winning girlfriend of YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, made the trip to Dallas for his highly-anticipated boxing match against legend Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

She has been stealing the show throughout the week with some incredible fits, and she brought out her best for the ceremonial weigh-ins on Thursday that had everyone talking after Tyson slapped Paul.

For the weigh-ins, Jutta strolled into the arena alongside Paul in a sheer butterfly crop top.

Jutta showed off her fit for the now-viral weigh-ins on Instagram, with her dog photobombing in the background and described as her "best friend."

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

The 25-year-old Leerdam and Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram.

Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.

She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.

Josh Sanchez
