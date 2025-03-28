Juventus makes history with lunar mission, celebrates moment with Adidas collab
Italian soccer powerhouse Juventus Football Club made history as the first-ever soccer club to be a part of a lunar mission, teaming up with Lunar Outpost.
Juventus joined Lunar Voyage 1 and helped a MAAP rover launch from Cape Canaveral on February 26, 2025, land in the lunar South Pole, reaching the moon on March 6, 2025.
The partnership between the soccer club and Lunar Outpost was made with the hope of bringing excitement and interest in space exploration to a new demographic. And they will be celebrating the achievement in a special way: a Juventus Moon Capsule Collection with Adidas.
The collection includes a pre-match jersey, white track top, and orange track top.
The pre-match jersey features the Lunar Outpost logo with a launch badge on the shoulder and the Lunar Outpost logo. The jersey pattern is inspired by a lunar-eclipse.
The white top features Juventus' classic black and white colorway, with the team motto "Fino Alla Fine," an arrow-shaped patch pointing towards the sky, and a space shuttle launch.
The orange jacket features the same patches and logo, with the addition of a MAPP rover on the moon. The orange and blue colorway is inspired by modern space suits.
“Partnering with Juventus allows us to engage new audiences in the excitement of space travel,” said Justin Cyrus Lunar Outpost Founder and CEO in a statement. “Together, we are inspiring curiosity about what’s possible beyond Earth, while also exploring sustainable solutions that could benefit life on our planet.”
It is an exciting collaboration between Juventus and Adidas that is scheduled to launch in late April, though an exact date has not been confirmed.
“Juventus has always been driven by a spirit of innovation and discovery, and our partnership with Lunar Outpost extends that vision.” said Mike Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at Juventus. “As the first football club to be part of a lunar mission, we are proud to support the continued exploration of space. This is a testament to our relentless pursuit to break new grounds in the world of sport.”
Juventus is one of the most popular soccer clubs in the world, so it is only fitting that they are going above and beyond to make an impact on and off of the field.
After all, space exploration has never been cooler than it is in 2025.