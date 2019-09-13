Transfer Priorities: Sancho, Depth on Man United's Docket
Things are headed in the right direction at Old Trafford, but in order to return to the top of the ladder, a deeper squad and some high-end reinforcements are necessary.
Rebuilding on a budget is not the Jose Mourinho way, but it's going to have to be based on the club's current standing.