Kiana Dufour, 'World's Hottest Soccer Player,’ flexes ‘winta gains' in workout fit
The internet went wild when Kiana Dufour burst onto the scene. The rising soccer star signed with Southern Miss and took social media by storm.
Kiana played at the semi-professional level in Canada before agreeing to sign with the Lady Eagles.
The 19-year-old Brazilian bombshell was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but represented Haiti at the youth level to honor her mother's heritage.
Kiana's social media following has exploded to over 350,000 on Instagram since she first went viral after signing with Southern Miss in November 2024. She announced her commitment with a simple message, "Blessed & committed."
According to Yahoo!, Dufour was diagnosed with hip dysplasia when she was 15 years old. The condition required two major surgeries "to reattach the bones in her pelvis and then several months of painful rehabilitation."
The recovery helped her build the work ethic that has gotten her the attention to play at the Division I level. Kiana is also always active in the gym, sharing workout videos on social media.
Her most recent post showed off the "winta gains" since signing with the Lady Eagles.
Kiana has several more viral moments in her future.
Unfortunately, the way the current NIL system works prevents international students from capitalizing on NIL deals, so hopefully someone will get that sorted out because there would be a lot of money on the table for Kiana once she steps foot on campus.
The internet will be ready.
