Leylah Fernandez flexes soccer skills in eye-catching houndstooth miniskirt

Tennis star Leylah Fernandez showed off a talent away from the tennis court while juggling a soccer ball in an eye-catching miniskirt.

Josh Sanchez

Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays against Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine on Day 1 of the 2025 Australian Open.
Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays against Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine on Day 1 of the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leylah Fernandez is one of the brightest young stars in tennis, and she's also one of the most intriguing.

The 22-year-old was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to her father Jorge, who is a former soccer player from Ecuador, and mother Irene, a Filipino Canadian.

She speaks English, French, and Spanish fluently.

At the height of her career, Fernandez, who has three career titles, reached the No. 13 ranking in the world and finished as the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, falling to Emma Raducanu.

When Fernandez is away from the court, she often shares her hobbies and passions on social media and a new photodump on Instagram from the WTA's Middle Eastern leg of the tour highlighted some of her non-tennis skills.

Taking after her father, Leylah flexed her soccer skills in the eye-catching houndstooth Lulumelon skirt that was her kit for the Dubai Tennis Championships this month.

Leylah is one of the few tennis players signed to Lulumelon, so she often gets unique designs that allow her to put her own personal style on full display.

There is no word on when she will return to the court next, but everyone will be waiting to see what fit she can come up with next.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

