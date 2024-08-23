How Team USA soccer star Lynn Williams accidentally broke her Olympic gold medal
R.I.P Lynn Williams’ gold medal.
The soccer star — who helped propel the U.S. women’s soccer team team to victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics — partied a little too hardy after the Games. But not in the way you’d think.
Taking to TikTok on Thursday, August 22, Williams, 31, gamely answered what she called the “long-awaited question.”
“How did I break my medal?” she asked rhetorically, quipping: “How did I get the world’s most expensive coaster?”
Though the athlete previously shared a video of herself “swinging the thing around” in a pretend game of discus, “ironically, that’s not how it broke,” she acknowledged, while admitting that using the medal like a shot-put “didn’t help.”
Instead, the incident occurred when she was dancing along to the Cheetah Girls 2 soundtrack with her teammates — and pretended the medal, with its neck ribbon, was a handbag.
“We were dancing — I think we were playing ‘Strut’ actually ... I can't remember — but I had it on my shoulder like a little purse,” Williams recalled. “I was just jumping, dancing and [when] I jumped down, it just fell off.”
As for what happened to the medal itself, “it has a dent now,” Williams noted, pointing out that “the little bar” that held the ribbon together fell off. “I don’t know what happened, but the bar got loose and it fell out,” she explained.
While she acknowledged that the medal broke because of her overzealous dance moves — and quipped that it’s now a “one-of-a-kind” piece — Williams still had a critique for the International Olympic Committee.
“I just think that they should have made these better. They should have made them more sturdy and, honestly, I can’t be faulted for that,” she shared. “So, I don’t know if I’m gonna get it fixed. We are waiting to hear from the [IOC]."
