Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn rocks stunning red dress courtside in Miami
The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to South Beach on Monday night to face the Miami Heat. While they failed to pick up the W, 76ers guard Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn was winning.
Shylynn, who has frequented games to support her husband, was sitting courtside and stood out in style.
Prior to the game, she shared a sneak peek at her custom fit that was sure to turn heads.
Shylynn rocked a stunning red dress for the game as she sat with a friend to cheer on Kelly and Philly.
It was a disappointing outing for the 76ers, but Oubre came away with 8 points and 5 rebounds off of the bench.
Following the game, he and Shylynn shared a heartfelt moment.
Shylynn and Kelly have two children together: a daughter Málibu and a son TsuSún, which is a play on Kelly's nickname Tsunami.
The 25-year-old Shylynn is an entrepreneur who founded SHHY Beauty after graduating from Arizona State with a degree in communication, business, management, marketing, and related support services in 2020.
Up next for the struggling 76ers is a trip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies before resuming NBA Cup play at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
