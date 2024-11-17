Livvy Dunne's perfect Steelers fit outshines Paul Skenes at Ravens game
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to nab their fourth consecutive win they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17.
While it's no easy to defeat Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Co., the Steelers have yet to lose a game since quarterback Russell Wilson took over as the starter three weeks ago. Plus, the Steelers have some very special guests cheering them on in Week 11, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.
Skenes and the viral LSU gymnast teased their surprise arrival by posting photos together on a private jet along with their dog, Roux, before landing in Pittsburgh.
However, the famous couple couldn't keep their presence a secret for long, as they immediately turned heads once they walked out onto the field before kickoff. While Skenes looked dapper in a grey coat and black sunglasses, Dunne went all out to show off her support for the Steelers.
The 22-year-old looked gorgeous in a black and yellow Pirates jacket with studs. While Skenes, 22, didn't wear his Steelers support on his sleeve, he sent a message to fans before the game started.
"What's up Steelers fans," he said, via the team's official X account. "Excited to be out here. Hopefully, get a good win against the Ravens. Here we go, Steelers. Let's have a good one."
