Russell Wilsons's wife Ciara stuns with GoRilla after Steelers win
The Pittsburgh Steelers were not betting favorites to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 17. However, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is now 4-0 since taking over the team's starter after defeating MVP-candidate Lamar Jackson and Co. in Week 11.
While WIlson did not complete on touchdown pass, the Steelers found other ways to stun the Ravens 18-16. Hats off to Pittsburgh's defense, as Jackson completed a season-low 48.4% of his passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
While WiIson completed 63.9% of his passes for just 205 yards and one interception, kicker Chris Boswell was the hero of the game, who went 6-for-6 on field goals.
Cheering for the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Wilson's wife, Ciara, who attended the matchup alongside rapper GloRilla a diehard Pittsburgh fan.
After the game, Ciara posted several photos from the Steelers-Ravens showdown, which included pictures of GloRilla, and her daugthers, Sienna Princess, 7, and Amora Princess, 11 months.
She caption the post, "Good Times! 🖤💛."
Ciara rocked custom No. 3 leather Steelers pants with a black longsleeve top while GloRilla went all out with fuzzy boots, and a bright yellow leather jacket over her Pittsburgh shirt.
Fans flooded Ciara's Instagram post with sweet comments. One person wrote, "I love how you love on Glo, so cute to see!!" Another fan wrote, "Babygirl looks just like Russell😍😍." One woman wrote, "Ciara is beautiful and so are the precious baby girls 😍😍😍."
The Steelers will look to stay in the win column when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football.
