Brittany Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Brittany Mahomes has had a few blunders this season worthy of the yellow flags her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes seems to draw a lot of on defenses.
First, she awkwardly wore the same fit to a game as the team owner’s wife, Tavia Hunt. Ok, that’s just the five-yard offsides foul. Then she had a workout spandex fail where she wore them inside out and posted it. That’s more a 10-yard holding penalty.
Her latest blunder involving the kids is a 15-yard, roughing the passer penalty. As the mother of two to kids — Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes, 3, and Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2 this month — she had a playdate on the playground with some friends. The pregnant mother unfortunately had a slide pileup going on that Sterling got caught up in.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free snuggling her gigantic dog
Hey, it happens to the best of us. Even Patrick himself gets penalized (rarely).
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stuns at Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in leopard-print crop top fit
In all seriousness, Brittany is an amazing mother who tries to have holiday photos with the kids, has the them riding around in next-level car seats, and has Sterling winning at games with her adorable fits.
She also looks to have a great relationship with Patrick, who she has dated since high school and married in 2022. He was even seen getting junior high frisky with her on the sidelines after a game.
Regardless of the “penalties” she’s obtained with her blunders, Brittany has overcome them and scored many touchdowns this season. Like the Chiefs, she’s certainly winning every week.
