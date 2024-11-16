The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had the equivalent of roughing the passer on the playground.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes.
Brittany Mahomes has had a few blunders this season worthy of the yellow flags her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes seems to draw a lot of on defenses.

First, she awkwardly wore the same fit to a game as the team owner’s wife, Tavia Hunt. Ok, that’s just the five-yard offsides foul. Then she had a workout spandex fail where she wore them inside out and posted it. That’s more a 10-yard holding penalty.

Her latest blunder involving the kids is a 15-yard, roughing the passer penalty. As the mother of two to kids — Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes, 3, and Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2 this month — she had a playdate on the playground with some friends. The pregnant mother unfortunately had a slide pileup going on that Sterling got caught up in.

Hey, it happens to the best of us. Even Patrick himself gets penalized (rarely).

In all seriousness, Brittany is an amazing mother who tries to have holiday photos with the kids, has the them riding around in next-level car seats, and has Sterling winning at games with her adorable fits.

She also looks to have a great relationship with Patrick, who she has dated since high school and married in 2022. He was even seen getting junior high frisky with her on the sidelines after a game.

Regardless of the “penalties” she’s obtained with her blunders, Brittany has overcome them and scored many touchdowns this season. Like the Chiefs, she’s certainly winning every week.

