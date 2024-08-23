Kendall Jenner slays with iconic Victoria Beckham leg-up couch pose (PHOTO)
British tabloids are gaga for the new Kendall Jenner photoshoot.
Besides the usual social media savviness that has made her a global superstar, Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion photo drop includes a single leg-in-the-air pose that was made iconic by Victoria Beckham almost a decade ago.
The former Spice Girl and now fashion designer made the look famous in a more casual setting on her couch with a house cat prowling in the background. The pose became a sensation, so much so that there’s still an Instagram hashtag #vbpose, which Mrs. Beckham has used on her IG handle whenever she recreates it.
"The Kardashians" star and Sports Illustratrated Swimsuit model's version is much more high-end fashion, replacing the casual home vibe with a swanky model photoshoot studio vibe. The style drop was part of her shopping collection with the luxurious online retail store FWRD. (Scroll to the second photo to see the sleek updated adaptation.)
And if you didn't think David Beckham's wife had fun recreating the #vbose, here's two other instances when Posh Spice did it again, even while bored at what looks like an airport lounge.
The media mogul Beckham, with another Netflix special coming out next year following her fashion and beauty business, later joked that it was easy to strike the pose given her ballet background.
Whatever the inspiration, Jenner is introducing the leg-up pose to an entirely new generation. Who will recreate it next?
